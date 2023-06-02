Controversy arises as NCP MLA criticizes date of 'Shivrajyabhishek Din'

The grand 350th Rajyabhishek Sohla of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being celebrated today at Raigad Fort with great enthusiasm. The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Udayanraje Bhosale, and the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray. During his speech, Chief Minister Shinde made a significant announcement. However, MLA Jitendra Awhad expressed his dissatisfaction on this occasion.

Awhad criticized the date of the event, stating that it seemed like a politically motivated move rather than a genuine celebration of Shivrajyabhishek. According to him, the decision to hold the ceremony on this particular day seemed to have originated from someone's imaginative thinking.

Awhad questioned the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation, highlighting that the focus seems to be on the electoral calculations rather than the historical significance. He pointed out that the actual Coronation did not take place on this day and emphasized that the world recognizes June 6, 1674, as the date of Shivarajyabhishek Diwas. Awhad wondered whose imaginative thinking led to the decision of celebrating Shivarajyabhishek on a different date, when the 350th Shivarajyabhishek Day falls on June 6, 2024.

Awhad expressed his strong disapproval of the political manipulation taking place with regard to the celebration of Shivarajyabhishek in Maharashtra. He demanded an apology from those who are currently commemorating the event, as he believed it to be a disrespectful act towards Maharashtra. Awhad also highlighted the irony of certain Hindu groups who previously rejected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation by labelling him as Shudras. These same groups are now advocating for adherence to Sanatana Dharma during the celebrations.