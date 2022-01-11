Coronavirus: Mumbai sees dip in number of covid cases

The number of corona patients has been increasing for the last several days. The third wave of corona was expected to hit India due to the increasing number of patients since the discover of Omicron. But Monday has been a relief for Mumbaikars. Twice as many corona patients have recovered and returned home. No new cases of omicron have been reported. On Monday, 33,470 corona patients were found in the state. Out of which 13,648 patients were found in Mumbai. 27,214 patients were discharged in Mumbai. Compared to Sunday, 70% of the patients recovered on Monday and returned home. For 3 days in a row in Mumbai, the number of corona patients was going up to 20,000. But on Sunday, the number dropped to less than 20,000. The number of patients dropped by a third on Monday. The reason for the decrease in the number of patients is being given as less testing. There were 9,000 less tests on Monday than on Sunday.

According to the municipal health department, the number of patients discharged from the hospital in the last three days has been steadily increasing. 6,003 patients were discharged from the hospital on Saturday, 8,063 on Sunday and 22,214 on Monday. In Mumbai, seven patients died of corona on Sunday, while the number dropped to five on Monday. The number of patients without symptoms increased on Monday. In the last 2 days, 82% of the patients were asymptomatic. On Monday, 83 percent of patients were found to be asymptomatic. Over the last few days, more than 1000 patients have been admitted to the hospital. More than 100 of them are in need of oxygen. On Monday, 798 patients were admitted to the hospital. Of these, only 46 patients needed oxygen.