Coronavirus Restrictions: Maharashtra to lift all Covid restrictions

The decision to lift most of the corona restrictions in Maharashtra was taken at a meeting of the state disaster management committee on Friday, sources said. However, the order will be issued after the final approval of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Department of Public Health made a presentation on the current status of Corona at a meeting of the Disaster Management Committee chaired by Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty. While removing restrictions in the state, the concerned district disaster management committee will be empowered to take decisions based on local conditions, the sources said.

The district committee will decide on the restrictions based on Covid situation. Hotels, cinemas, gyms, spas currently have a 50 per cent attendance limit. It is likely to be removed altogether. The condition of 200 people attending the wedding ceremony will be relaxed or can be lifted altogether. A final decision will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister and the task force.