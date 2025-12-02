Courier Divorce: Nashik Woman Alleges Husband Sent Triple Talaq From Canada

A woman from Nashik left the police shocked when she arrived at the station and alleged that her husband had sent her triple talaq through a courier letter while living in Canada. After hearing her statement, Mumbai Naka Police registered a serious case against the husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law. The woman, originally from Bihar, said she met her husband through a matrimonial site. The wedding took place on January 24, 2022, under Muslim rituals. However, within a few months, the relationship soured and conflicts intensified, both when the husband was in Bihar and later when he shifted to Canada.

According to the woman's complaint, her husband wanted to start a business and pressured her to bring money from her parents. When she refused, her husband and in-laws began abusing and assaulting her. She stated that the environment at home became increasingly tense. The woman also accused her in-laws of confiscating her gold jewellery, totaling nearly eight tolas, which she had received during the wedding. Eventually, she was forced out of the house. Despite multiple attempts to resolve the situation, her in-laws allegedly refused to cooperate, forcing her to return to her parental home.

A few weeks after she left her marital home, the woman received a courier envelope. Upon opening it, she discovered a letter signed by her husband declaring triple talaq. Shocked and devastated, she immediately approached the Women’s Safety Wing and reported the matter. Following the investigation, Mumbai Naka Police registered an FIR against the husband and his parents under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Additional IPC provisions relating to cruelty, abuse, and harassment were also included in the case.

Triple talaq is illegal in India under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The law states that if a Muslim husband gives instant triple talaq verbally, in writing, through message, email, or any other format, he can face imprisonment for up to three years and be fined. The act classifies the offence as cognizable, meaning police can arrest without a warrant. It is also non-bailable, and bail can only be granted through the court.