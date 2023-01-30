Court fines against Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, her father for seeking adjournment in hearing of fake caste certificate case

A court here imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each against Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana and her father for seeking adjournment in the hearing of a fake caste certificate case against them.

The court also issued a proclamation order against the Amravati MP's father for not appearing before the court, despite being summoned multiple times.

Rana and her father are accused of allegedly forging documents to obtain a caste certificate, as the Amravati seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

While the matter was listed for hearing before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate P I Mokashi on Monday, a junior of Rana's lawyer sought an adjournment, citing that his senior was engaged in a matter at Hyderabad court.

The court then reprimanded the lawyer and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each on the accused. The court may publish a written proclamation requiring him to appear at a specified place and at a specified time not less than 30 days from the date of publishing such proclamation.

As per the complaint lodged at Mulund police station in Mumbai, Rana and her father had allegedly forged documents to obtain a caste certificate, as the Amravati seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.