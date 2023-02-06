Court grants permission to Anil Deshmukh to travel outside city

Special court grants permission to former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh to travel outside Mumbai.Deshmukh had sought permission to visit his constituency, which is also his hometown, Nagpur.

Earlier, Anil Deshmukh, out on bail in alleged corruption cases, approached a special court here seeking permission to visit his hometown Nagpur and Delhi.

Deshmukh is one of the accused in alleged money laundering and corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), respectively.

One of the conditions imposed on him by the Bombay High Court while granting him bail was that he shall not leave Mumbai without the trial court’s permission.