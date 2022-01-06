COVID-19! At present, we don't think cinema halls or malls need to be closed: Amit Deshmukh

Amid the rising covid cases in Maharashtra, it is being discussed that lockdown will be imposed in the state again to curb the spread of covid-19. In the same context, Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh said, "at present, we don't think that cinema halls or malls need to be closed. But if something is to be done in the larger public interest, State Cabinet will discuss these things & the CM will take a final call."

Maharashtra's medical education minister, Amit Deshmukh reviewed the covid situation today. The new guidelines were discussed at the meeting. Patient growth is accelerating. Therefore, the system of medical colleges and hospitals was reviewed. All precautionary measures have been taken to prevent corona infection. We will conduct regular tests of hospital health workers within the stipulated period, he added.

Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.