COVID-19: Maha to announce complete lockdown in state?

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has been on the rise for the last few days. Mainly in Mumbai, there is a huge increase in the number of corona cases. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar spoke to the media on the background of increasing number of patients. She said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was making the right decision for his citizens. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking a decision after discussing with many people. People are scared now. There will be no complete lockdown in the next few days. The mayor said. "If we are careful, we can overcome this crisis," he said.

"Today, we are seeing and reading that doctors and BEST staff are being affected. The same number is increasing. We are not reaching a decision as the beds are empty now," she said. A definite decision will be taken today after talking to the Chief Minister, Health Minister and other ministers. She also clarified that we may be able to understand the decision till 7 pm. The Chief Minister will not take a decision in a hurry. "Right now we are not considering a complete lockdown," she said.