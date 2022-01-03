COVID-19: Mumbai schools shut for class 1-8 till January 31

Coronavirus patients are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra as well as across the country. In view of the increasing number of corona patients in Mumbai, it has been decided to close schools for class first to eight. Even though offline schools are closed, online education will continue. This decision is only for schools coming under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

An emergency meeting of all concerned was organized by the school education minister to review the plan for vaccination of students of class IX to XII. Also what is the situation of corona in each district. Accordingly, the decision regarding the school was discussed.

Schools I to VII in Mumbai have been started from 15th December. Most schools in Mumbai have shut down online education. The number of corona cases in Mumbai has been increasing rapidly in the last few days. Against this backdrop, information has come to the fore which worries the citizens. 8063 new patients were found in Mumbai yesterday. It is against this background that this decision has been taken.