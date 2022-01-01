Covid 3rd wave: Rajesh Tope talks about imposing lockdown in Maha

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has made an important statement on the issue of lockdown. He was asked whether there would be another lockdown in Maharashtra. While replying to that, Rajesh Tope made a big statement. At present, in the discussions with the Chief Minister, we have not given any thought to the lockdown, said Rajesh Tope. However, if the infection increases and 700 metric tons of oxygen is consumed, then automatic lockdown would take place in Maharashtra, said Rajesh Tope. So don't get me wrong about lockdown, he said. There is no possibility of lockdown at present, but restrictions will be tightened, said Rajesh Tope.

The rate of omicron infection is increasing. The number of patients is increasing, so the rules must be strictly followed. The first priority is to take measures so that the number does not increase and the infection does not increase, said Rajesh Tope. The question was raised by Tope as the number is increasing in Mumbai-Pune, so more stringent restrictions will be issued in these cities. Mumbai, Thane and Pune have higher positivity rates. Rajesh Tope said that the government will take the right decision considering the positivity rate, availability of beds and availability of oxygen.

Lockdown affects finances. The lockdown has hit everyone. Jaan hai to jahan hai. So taking care of people is going to be our first priority. If we have to make a tough decision, we will take it. But one thing is for sure, restrictions are the first step. "If people follow it, the situation will be under control," Tope said.

Today we have taken decided a step. Limits are set. Restrictions have been imposed to control the crowd. The effect will be seen in a couple of days. If this is brought under control, then fine, otherwise more tough decisions will have to be taken, said Rajesh Tope while talking to reporters.

Rajesh Tope said that no decision has been taken yet on hotels, cinema halls, schools and colleges. Rajesh Tope has also informed that there is a plan to start measures to emphasize on vaccination. Meanwhile, Rajesh Tope has said that hotels, cinema halls and schools and colleges will continue without any thought of lockdown.