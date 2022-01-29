Covid third wave under control, hospitals are ready to tackle spread of Omicron, Maha govt tells HC

The situation regarding the third wave of corona is under control and the administration is ready to deal with any situation, the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation told the high court on Friday. A number of public interest litigation petitions have been filed in the high court seeking proper allocation of beds, oxygen, medicines and other resources related to corona. The petitions were heard before a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makrand Karnik.

The situation regarding the third wave of corona is under control and the administration is ready to deal with the consequences of Omicron in future, Chief Public Prosecutor Purnima Kantharia on behalf of the state government and senior advocate Anil Sakhare on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation told the bench.

According to the state government and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the third wave of Corona is 100 per cent under control. They are also prepared to handle the situation in the future, "the court said. "According to experts, omicron is not as deadly as Delta, but it is spreading rapidly," the court said. So far, hospitals have not been stressed. Adequate stocks of oxygen and medicines are available, said Sakhare. The court adjourned the hearing to February 4.