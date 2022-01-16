Covid vaccine will have to be given every six months or once a year, says task force member

The corona vaccination campaign is coming to an end in Maharashtra along with the country. On this occasion, medical experts once again said that the corona vaccine is an effective weapon against corona. Therefore, it is said that vaccination campaign should be given priority. As the virus undergoes genetic mutations, so will the vaccine, doctors said.

Dr Avinash Supe of the state's Corona Task Force said that mutations in the virus, such as swine flu and SARS covid, have been taking place in the past. Similarly, in the case of covid, the vaccine will have to be given every six months or once a year. Preference will be given to individuals who are at high risk of contracting the virus or who are at high risk of infection.

Now there is a wave of corona; But when there is an endemic disease, the vaccine will change, the old vaccine will not be useful. The state was well vaccinated in the first phase. Oral vaccine for infants can be picked up immediately. The general mindset about booster doses is still not positive, everyone is under the illusion that Corona is gone. This dose should be taken without doing so.

It is a misconception that vaccines do not cause corona. It has now been scientifically proven that vaccination reduces the severity of covid. Experts have pointed out that there is no need for hospitalization or it is not serious.

It is somewhat too late to get consent for every phase of the vaccination campaign in the state. So we haven't had much success compared to what vaccination should do. The occasion highlighted the need for vaccine literacy in order to give maximum priority to vaccination in the society. Therefore, the system should work on it. - Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, National Dean, Indian Medical Association College of General Practitioners