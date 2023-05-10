Darshan Solanki Suicide Case: High Court grants bail to Arman Khatri, no evidence of abetment to suicide

Arman Khatri, who has been accused of abetting his batchmate Darshan Solanki's suicide, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, May 10. The High Court, while granting him bail, has stated that it did not find any evidence of caste-based discrimination and harassment against him.

Additionally, the court noted that there was a lack of evidence indicating Khatri's involvement in abetting the suicide.

In February, Darshan Solanki died by suicide shortly before he was scheduled to return home. The Powai Police initially investigated the case, but it was later transferred to a Special Investigation Team. The team discovered a "suicide note" that claimed Arman Khatri was accountable for Darshan's death. As a result, Arman was arrested and charged with abetment to suicide. He was also charged under the SC/ST Act for allegedly discriminating against Darshan because of his caste.

On May 6, the accused, Arman Khatri, was granted bail by a special court for SC/ST. The court granted him bail on the surety of Rs 25,000 provisional cash bond.