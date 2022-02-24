Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar sent back to judicial custody
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 01:12 PM2022-02-24T13:12:12+5:302022-02-24T13:16:06+5:30
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was brought back to ED office after medical examination today. He was sent to ED custody (on Feb 18) for 7 days by a court in Mumbai in a money laundering case.
The court has now sent Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in a money laundering case. ED didn't seek Kaskar's custody. His custody had ended today, post which he was presented before the court
The ED had recently registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his aides for their involvement in financing terror activities and disrupting law and order situation across the country.
Court sends Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in a money laundering case. ED didn't seek Kaskar's custody.— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
