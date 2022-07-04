Decision to recognise Shinde as group leader is murder of democracy: Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu critisized the decision of new speaker, he said "The decision to recognise Shinde as group leader and Gogawale as chief whip of the Shiv Sena is a murder of democracy. The decision was taken under pressure."

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena legislature party leader. Sunil Prabhu also said 40 rebel MLAs will have to merge with another party to escape anti-defection.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.