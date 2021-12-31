Deepika Padukone flaunts her love for 'food', 'flowers', 'travel'

On New Year's Eve, actor Deepika Padukone shared a photo dump of the things she loves on Instagram.

In the first picture, Deepika uploaded her selfie, in which she can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt. The next image features waffles with maple syrup. The third one is of a travel destination, and the final picture showcases a bouquet of flowers.

"Year end photo dump of all the things I love...Food, Flowers and Travel," she captioned the post.

However, as her husband Ranveer Singh goes missing from her photo dump, the '83' star dropped a cute comment on the post.

He wrote, 'Err'. Alongside the comment, he put an emoji of a person raising his hand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. She is now waiting for the release of her film 'Gehraaiyan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor