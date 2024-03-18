Defeating Sharad Pawar Is The Key For Us: Chandrakant Patil

Baramati: Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil launched an attack on Shard Pawar at a rally in Baramati on Sunday, 17th March. "Things need to be balanced in politics. Sharad Pawar is bound to face heavier defeat this time." He further blamed Pawar for taking away BJP's claim on the 2019 elections and going with Shiv Sena. Patil also stated how the 33 months of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government didn't damage the BJP but the state of Maharashtra. " We will get our chance for payback this election" Patil further claimed.

Patil also explained how in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP candidate got 5.31 lakh votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency without allying with the NCP. "Ajit Pawar is with us this time. That would add at least 200,000 votes, depending on the political arithmetic. Moreover, we have the capital of the work done by the central government in the last five years and the Grand Alliance government in the last two and a half years. This time, the Grand Alliance candidate will win by a huge margin. With the last vote and Ajit Pawar's support this time, our victory calculations are easy," Patil said.

Chandrakant Patil also addressed talks of discontent within the BJP. "Mahadevrao Jankar is a member of the Mahayuti and a friend of Devendra Fadnavis. Pankaja Munde and Devendra Fadnavis have a sister-brother relationship. Devendra will discuss the political calculations with them. Don't worry about Shivtare and Harshvardhan Patil, everyone is in sync with Fadnavis".

On this question of Sanjay Raut's criticism of BJP who he accused of trying to finish other parties in the grand alliance, Chandrakant Patil said, "Those small parties should feel that way to begin with. Does Raut have any work?" He also added that the media in this state unnecessarily encourages some people.

When asked if Harshvardhan Patil had sought the word of the Assembly, Chandrakant Patil said, "In 2019, the BJP got 5.31 lakh votes even though Harshvardhan Patil was not with the party. He was in the Congress at that time. He is speaking because of the bitter experience he had. We have a medicine that can make the whole of Maharashtra understand us. We will explain it to Patil with love, after which the matter is over. He did not attend today's meeting as his nephew was getting married. I have spoken to him over the phone about this," he said.