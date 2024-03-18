Sanjay Raut Warns BJP: 'When the ED-CBI Comes into Our Hands, They Will Be Finished'

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded with a grand rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Top leaders of the Allies of the INDIA Block were present at the meeting. Leaders of the alliance, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi, lashed out at the BJP and the Centre. Speaking to the media, Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut issued a direct warning to the BJP.

"A large public meeting was held at Shivthirth. We are fighting with great power. The India Alliance Mahaprachar sabha was held. All the prominent leaders were present. Prakash Ambedkar was present. Everyone made their point. Rahul Gandhi is a popular leader in the country. People's stand is that the country is looking at a future prime minister. The people of this country like Rahul Gandhi because he is not bowing down. He does not bow down to dictatorship. History will not forgive those who surrendered, we are people who fight," Raut said.

When ED-CBI comes into our hands, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be finished.

Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi over dynastic politics. "When the ED-CBI comes into our hands, the Bharatiya Janata Party will be finished. We also know that iron cuts iron, it's not just them who know it. I reiterate that the day we come to power with ED and CBI, Fadnavis should save his party," Raut said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, is a party that has grown up stealing the children of others. They don't have their own children. Do they not have families? Don't move the cradle of other people's children, they will run away again," Raut said.