Sillod municipal corporation council denies permission to Aditya Thackeray for meeting in Aurangabad

Permission has been denied for the rally of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray group in Sillod. Sillod Municipal Corporation Council has refused this permission, interestingly this city council is under the control of the state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar. Therefore, as the city council refused permission to Aditya Thackeray's meeting, it is being looked at from a political point of view and it is seen that Sillod's politics is heating up.

Aditya Thackeray was going to hold a meeting at Sillod's Mahaveer Chowk. The Thackeray group sought permission from Ritsar Nagar Parishad for this meeting. But the city council has refused this permission. For this, the city council has given the reason for a big leader's meeting.

This leader is none other than Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Chiranjeev, MP Shrikant Shinde will also have a meeting at Sillod. Shrikant Shinde's meeting will be held at ZP ground. ZP Ground and Mahaveer Chowk are opposite.

According to a report of TV9 Marathi, moreover, the meeting of Shrikant Shinde and Aditya Thackeray will be held on the same day. Therefore, since the meeting of both the leaders is being held face to face, the city council has denied permission to Aditya Thackeray's meeting. Aditya Thackeray's meeting will be held on November 7 at 4 pm at Bhagwan Mahaveer Chowk. Aditya Thackeray also has Shivsamvad Yatra. The meeting of Shrikant Shinde will also be held on November 7 at 4 pm. This meeting will be held in the premises of Zilla Parishad School.

The city council has advised Aditya Thackeray to hold meetings at other places instead of Mahaveer Chowk. Interestingly, Sillod Nagar Parishad is under the control of Sattar. That is why the discussion has started that Aditya Thackeray's meeting has been denied permission, TV9 reported.