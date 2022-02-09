Deputy CM Ajit Pawar appeals teachers to keep school open on Saturdays and Sundays

Corona has caused a great deal of damage to students' education over the last two years. But now the actual schools have started. But completing the syllabus poses a major challenge to teachers. Therefore, teachers should start school on Saturdays and Sundays and complete the syllabus, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to the teachers in the state. Ajit Pawar has made this appeal while speaking at the award distribution program of Solapur Zilla Parishad's Clean School, Beautiful School initiative.

Schools in the state were closed for about 700 days during the Corona pandemic. For two years Corona prevented students from going to school. Now that covid cases are decreasing, the district administration has decided to start the school at the local level. It is compulsory for parents to send their children to school even if the school starts. Ajit Pawar has said that according to the current situation, parents should send their students to school.

At this time, Ajit Pawar said that the children did not go to school for two years due to corona. However, it is very commendable that you have implemented a clean and beautiful campaign for these children to go to school in a good, clean and beautiful environment. I will suggest implementing this campaign in Pune district and state, said Ajit Pawar.