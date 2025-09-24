Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Flood Affected Areas in Solapur, Responds to Farmers’ Wet Drought Request

Many part of Maharashtra have been hit by heavy rainfall. Solapur 's Sina river is flooded after heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inspected the damage caused in the outskirts of Korti village in Solapur district. He discussed about the situation with farmers, at this time some farmers demanded that Wet drought should be declared, in response to this statement he stated that lets inspect first.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar began his tour of Solapur's flood affected areas in the morning (September 24). At Korti in Karmala taluka, he inspected the damaged crops. He interacted directly with the farmers and learned about their problems and also got information about the damage caused.

Demand for declaring a wet drought

Farmers informed Ajit Pawar, who came to inspect, about the damage caused. At the same time, they also demanded that the government should declare a wet drought. To this, Ajit Pawar said, "I am also a farmer. You are also a farmer. The state government will do whatever it can for the welfare of the farmers. Now let us inspect.

Some farmers said that 65 millimeters of rain has fallen in our area. Ajit Pawar said, "Get this out of your head. 65 millimeters of rain has not fallen here. Water has come from the upper reaches of the Sina river. Water from the riverbeds on both sides has entered. Due to this, the land has been eroded."

Also Read: Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Among Several Trains Stranded as Sina River Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

Rainfall was distributed across multiple days, not concentrated in a single day, as personally observed. Ajit Pawar reassured farmers, stating, "So don't worry."Pawar directed the administration to plan and implement immediate assistance for farmers in flood-affected areas. The 'Jan Samvad' program in Pune has been postponed due to Pawar's inspection of flood situations across the state. The program was scheduled for September 24-25 in Khadakwasla, Pune district. Pawar instructed all NCP guardian ministers and MLAs to inspect affected areas in their constituencies, provide immediate relief to affected citizens, and ensure the prompt commencement of Panchnamas by the administration.