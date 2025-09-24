Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Among Several Trains Stranded as Sina River Overflows Amid Heavy Rains

Sina River in Solapur district of Maharashtra has now been overflowing due to continues rainfall since past three days in the region, as a result several parts of the district are facing flooding. Road and rail traffic also affected in the district. Several express/long route trains were short-terminated, diverted, suspended or cancelled as the water level crossed the danger level at the bridge between Pangri and Osmanabad stations on the Kurduwadi-Latur road section.

Solapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to depart at 6 am on Wednesday, but it has still not left the railway station in Solapur has been stranded for several hours. Another Train number 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Mumbai Express is rescheduled to depart Hosapete at 1.40 pm due to operational reasons, said South Western Railway in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Several stranded passengers at Kurduvadi railway station were deboarded the train and bus service was provided for road transport to Solapur via Barshi Town. Meanwhile, the Hutatma Express (Solapur-Pune) is stranded at Solapur railway station since 6.30 am.

The railway administration stated that services have been disrupted because of water on the tracks.

The railway administration stated that services have been disrupted because of water on the tracks. Many trains arriving from Bijapur have been halted at Hotgi station, as no signals are available further ahead, impacting overall train operations. Officials have indicated that nothing definite can be said about the resumption of services for the next three to four hours. Express and passenger trains from Mumbai and Hyderabad have also been stopped at various stations.

Passengers are being served breakfast and tea onboard Solapur–CSMT Vande Bharat Express, ensuring comfort and care for stranded passengers.

Passengers are waiting for trains to get green signals, where they are served with breakfast and tea, ensuring comfort and care for stranded passengers. Another log running train, Siddheshwar Express leaving from Mumbai is delayed by 4.30 hours.

Road Traffic Affected

Major highways, including Pune-Solapur and Kolhapur-Solapur, are partially closed. Several Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses towards Marathwada districts, Vidarbha and Pune have been stranded at the central bus stand of Solapur.

Rescue operations have been intensified for citizens trapped by the floods in Sultanpur, Darfal, Vakav and Mungshi in Madha taluka. Some residents were rescued yesterday, while Army and NDRF teams remain active to help the others. District Collector Kumar Ashirwad informed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers, will visit Solapur at around 9:30 a.m. to inspect the flood-affected areas.

Water level of Sina River in Solapur rises due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of the district are facing flooding as a result. Visuals from Nimgaon village.



Visuals from Nimgaon village. pic.twitter.com/LhgDk5Loac — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Food packets and drinking water are being delivered by the Army to stranded citizens in Sultanpur. An additional NDRF team has been deployed, and rescue operations are ongoing. Eight citizens were airlifted from Darfal yesterday. The evacuation of the remaining 20 has resumed this morning, with rescue boats also being used as the water level has receded.

In Vakav, 90 people remain stranded, and a second NDRF team has been deployed to move them to safety. Meanwhile, Sangola Tehsildar Santosh Kanse is coordinating the relief operations.