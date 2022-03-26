Deputy CM Ajit Pawar warns MSRTC workers to return to work by March 31

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has given the last deadline to the ST employees on strike. Currently board exams are going on. Students need ST. Many students come from difficult areas. They cannot afford another vehicle, so ST workers are requested to return to work. Those who have been suspended have been given a chance to return to work. Until March 31, without listening to anyone, without thinking of suicide, come forward and join the ST. Also start your work. If they do not join by March 31, then it is clear that strict action will be taken against those who will not come. However, they will not get a separate opportunity, Ajit Pawar has warned. He gave this warning while interacting with media.

The question of ST is solved. Anil Parab played a sensible role yesterday. He has given ST workers one last chance. ST workers have been taken closer to the Seventh Pay Commission. Their salary have been increased. aThe government has also taken the responsibility of paying the workers till the 10th. Therefore, the workers should start working now, said Ajit Pawar.