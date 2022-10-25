Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says cabinet expansion soon in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the much awaited second expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet would take place and the final dates would be worked out in consultation with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to a report of The Indian Express, the cabinet expansion is high on our agenda. And it will take place soon,” Fadnavis told the media at his official residence Meghdoot in Mumbai while hosting a Diwali lunch. He said a sizeable number of new inductees would be ministers of state (MoS).

The BJP is likely to get higher representation compared to the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in the coming expansion. Highly-placed sources in BJP said, in the state Legislative Assembly, the strength of BJP is 105. The Shinde Sena’s strength is 50, Indian Express reported.