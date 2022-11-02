Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha govt plans to set up new prison in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government is planning to set up a new prison and seven new police stations in Mumbai, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

A discussion on the requirement of new jails in state capital Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune was held with officials of the police department on Tuesday, Fadnavis tweeted after the meeting. At present, there is only one Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said there was also a discussion on expediting the redevelopment project of police housing in Worli area of Mumbai. Best quality work in stipulated time is expected, Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department, told the police brass.

Work for 457 police housing projects across Maharashtra with 53,860 houses for police personnel in progress. 87 new police stations in Maharashtra, 7 in Mumbai are planned, Fadnavis tweeted.