Development, Good Governance Wins, Says PM Narendra Modi On Mahayuti Victory in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 23, hailed victorious of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly election. "Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher!" the Prime Minister said in a series of messages on X (formerly known as Twitter)

"Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra... especially the youth and women of the state... for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled," he PM Modi. "I assure the people our alliance will keep working for Maharashtra's progress. Jai Maharashtra!," he added.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2024

PM Modi also thanked party MLAs and workers for their hard work and support. "They worked hard, went among the people, and elaborated on our good governance agenda."

The Mahayuti has breached the major numbers and is on the way to thumping victory in the state. The BJP-led alliance leading in 233 seats of 288 assembly constituencies. The Congress-led Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading in only 50 seats.

The Prime Minister also stated about the Jharkhand Assembly election result, which the BJP-led NDA is set to lose to the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The state's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Congress ally at the state and central level, is leading in 57 of 81 seats and the NDA in 23.

I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the state.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2024

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state," the Prime Minister said, also offering his congratulations to the JMM and the ruling alliance for their victory.