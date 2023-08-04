Devendra Fadnavis alleges ongoing Barsu protest connection to banned organisation

Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis today addressed the Legislative Council, making a statement about the protest against the Barsu refinery in Konkan. During this session, he made a strong allegation against the banned organization Greenpeace, linking to the ongoing protest in Barsu.

Fadnavis stated, "Some individuals who are against the progress of this country, the same people were involved in the Aarey protests, the bullet train protests, the Barsu protests, and even in the Narmada protests. My question is, if you trace their records, these individuals frequently travel to Bengaluru, and money is being sent to their accounts from there."

“Most importantly, we have banned the Greenpeace organization. Who is a former member of this (organization), these people are in contact with them. So, this is not limited to villagers only,” he said.

“Following their court appearance, none of the complainants reported being beaten or mistreated. Afterwards, they were driven home in a police car. As a result, . Therefore, the allegations made are not valid,” he added.