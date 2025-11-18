Devendra Fadnavis and Tiger Shroff Join Forces to Power Maharashtra’s ‘Maha-Deva’ Football Revolution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing of an important MoU between the School Education & Sports Department of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), aimed at advancing the state’s ‘Maha-Deva’ Football initiative. Action superstar Tiger Shroff was present at the event to extend his support to this major step toward boosting grassroots football.

The ‘Maha-Deva’ Football initiative focuses on upgrading sports infrastructure, improving training systems, and identifying promising young football talent across schools in Maharashtra. Tiger Shroff’s association with the programme adds strong youth engagement and athletic credibility to a government-driven effort centred on discipline, participation, and structured skill development.

Tiger’s presence at the MoU signing aligns with his ongoing work in fitness and youth-oriented initiatives, reinforcing the programme’s mission to create wider access and a stronger sporting culture among students in the state.With this collaboration, the Government of Maharashtra continues to strengthen its vision for developing a robust football ecosystem, supported by dedicated institutional planning and voices that inspire young athletes.