Devendra Fadnavis announces probe into lathi-charge incident on Sambhaji Bhide's supporters

The police conducted a lathi-charge on activists who were protesting in support of Sambhaji Bhide in Solapur on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Assembly that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

BJP MLA Vijaykumar Deshmukh raised a question regarding the protests in Solapur against Sambhaji Bhide for making controversial statements about great leaders. Police detained activists supporting Bhide who were protesting in response to these demonstrations. Bhide's supporters staged a sit-in in front of Faujdar Chavadi police station to demand the release of the detained activists.

During the protest, the police used lathi-charge against the activists. In the Assembly, BJP MLA Vijaykumar Deshmukh accused the police of resorting to a lathi charge. He further called for an investigation into the incident. In response, Fadnavis assured that an inquiry will be conducted.