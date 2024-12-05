Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Office, Leads First Cabinet Meeting as Maharashtra CM

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the Azad Maidanwar Mahayuti government in Mumbai was a spectacular event. Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar taking oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers. The ceremony, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from NDA states, prominent industrialists, actors, cricketers, saints, and thousands of party workers, showcased the government’s commitment to grandeur and unity.

Following the event at Azad Maidan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately assumed charge of the ministry. Accompanied by his deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis formally took office. The ceremony began with tributes to historical icons such as Rajmata Jijau Maasaheb, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, reinforcing the purpose and values of the Constitution. The significance of holding the first meeting of the new Mahayuti cabinet under Fadnavis’s leadership was emphasized.

Key Decisions and Commitments

In his first act as Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis approved a crucial file during the inaugural cabinet meeting. A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for the bone marrow transplant treatment of Chandrakant Kurhade, a patient from Pune. This decision highlighted the administration’s immediate focus on addressing critical health issues.

During the meeting, Fadnavis shared vital information with officials and issued directives to ensure effective governance. He reassured his team of the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises and delivering a people-oriented administration. The Chief Minister also announced plans to convene a special session of the Legislature for administering oaths to the MLAs, marking the beginning of a proactive and responsive governance era.

The new government, under Fadnavis’s leadership, has set the tone for its tenure with a focus on decisive action, inclusivity, and adherence to constitutional values.