Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on renaming Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar city to Ahilyanagar.

Fadnavis, Shinde and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and dharamashalas (public rest houses), throughout India.

If Rajamata Ahilyadevi Holkar weren't there, Kashi wouldn't have remained. If she wasn't there, we wouldn't have temples of Lord Shiva. That's why people want Ahmednagar renamed Ahilyanagar. I am also going to request CM Eknath Shinde about the same, he said.

The deputy CM called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a Hindutva government. We are the people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde's) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is mawala (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar.