Devendra Fadnavis Calls Attack on Anil Deshmukh a 'Salim-Javed Story' (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former state minister Anil Deshmukh as a "Salim-Javed story," claiming it was an attempt to garner sympathy ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Fadnavis, speaking to reporters in Nagpur, questioned the authenticity of the incident in which Deshmukh’s car was reportedly attacked with stones on the Katol-Jalalkheda road in the Katol Assembly constituency. Deshmukh was injured in the attack and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“It is like a Salim-Javed story. The 8-10kg stone didn't damage either the windscreen or the car bonnet. The stone, thrown from behind, should have hit him on the rear side of the head. It happens only in Rajnikant movies that a stone thrown from behind hits a person on the front side,” Fadnavis said. "This looks like a story to gain sympathy as they see their defeat ahead."

Deshmukh was campaigning for his son, Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting the Katol seat on an NCP ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur. The attack occurred on the final day of campaigning ahead of the November 20 elections.

The Nagpur Rural Police have registered an attempt to murder case against four unidentified individuals in connection with the attack.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies to be announced on November 23.