Devendra Fadnavis Calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘Political Tourist’ After Congress Nominates Him From Raebareli

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as a "political tourist," following the Congress's decision to nominate the Wayanad MP for the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. This move comes after Rahul's mother, Sonia Gandhi, represented the Rae Bareli constituency for the past twenty years.

"Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home," Fadnavis told PTI Videos when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Raebareli.

Also Read| Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi Contesting Lok Sabha Polls From Amethi, Says ‘Congress Has Already Accepted Defeat’

During the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi faced defeat to BJP's Smriti Irani in his home constituency of Amethi, which he had represented for three consecutive terms. However, he secured victory from Wayanad in Kerala. Polling took place in Wayanad during the second phase on April 26, while Raebareli is scheduled to vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

