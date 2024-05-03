Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi Contesting Lok Sabha Polls From Amethi, Says ‘Congress Has Already Accepted Defeat’

Union Minister Smriti Irani asserted on Friday that the decision by the Gandhis to not contest in Amethi's electoral battle signifies that the Congress has already accepted its defeat.

"Gandhi family not being present in the election fray in Amethi indicates that Congress party has accepted its defeat in Amethi even before the polling on the seat," Irani, the sitting MP from Amethi, told reporters here.

Also Read| Congress Announces Lok Sabha 2024 Candidates: Rahul Gandhi to Contest From Raebareli, KL Sharma From Amethi

"There has been great development in Amethi...if this much has been accomplished in 5 years out of which two years were lost to the battle against Covid, then why was it not done for 50 years in Amethi by the Gandhi family? I want to assure the people of Amethi that the Modi government will return, and we will continue to work for people here, with development being the centre of our focus. Today before a vote has been cast, history has been made. I am grateful to the people of Amethi. Today is the victory of the people of Amethi," Irani said.

In Raebareli, Rahul is facing off against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Rahul presently holds the Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha, while Smriti Irani is seeking reelection from Amethi.

