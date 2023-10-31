Devendra Fadnavis condemns violence during Maratha quota stir

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said authorities have identified 50 to 55 people who were involved in violent activities in various parts of the state during the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, and asserted culprits will face strict action.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, condemned violence and arson by quota protesters who targeted homes or offices of three MLAs besides some local political leaders and torched a municipal council building during the stir in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts on Monday.

Fadnavis said agitators who tried to burn down a house in Beed district with family members inside will face attempt to murder charges. The state government has identified 50 to 55 people involved in the violent incidents in the last few days. They attacked houses of certain people and members of certain community. Houses of some MLAs were torched and hotels as well as some institutions were also targeted. It is absolutely wrong.

There was an attempt to burn down a house when some family members were inside. The police and the home department will take strict action in the matter. The culprits will face charges under IPC 307 (attempt to murder). The police will not be a mere spectator, he maintained.