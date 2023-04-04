Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Uddhav Thackeray says weak ex-CM who had sacrificed his ideology for power

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a worthless home minister after a woman worker from the Thackeray-led faction was allegedly attacked by activists of rival Shiv Sena, and sought his resignation.

Fadnavis hit back, saying Thackeray was a weak chief minister who had sacrificed his ideology for the sake of power and need not be given importance. Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, and son Aaditya Thackeray met the injured woman at a hospital in Thane city, the bastion of his bete noire Eknath Shinde who toppled the MVA government last June to become the chief minister by joining hands with BJP.

Thackeray said the woman party worker was kicked in her stomach despite her pleading that she was undergoing fertility treatment.Maharashtra has got a worthless home minister. A helpless and servile man is the home minister here. He was not ready to act when his own party men were attacked by the Mindhe (a term Thackeray's party uses for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) group.

Should one call him (Shinde) the chief minister or a goonda mantri? I am not saying that, but people will decide. They should have a minister in charge of the goonda department when they expand their cabinet, Thackeray said.

Devendra Fadnavis said I can reply to him (Thackeray) in the same language, but I won't use that kind of language. Uddhav Thackeray is frustrated. He was chief minister for two-and-a-half years but he never stepped out of his residence. He did all his work from home and never went among people, and people know about it.