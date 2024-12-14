Devendra Fadnavis Meets Former MNS MLA Raju Patil, Fueling Speculation of BJP-MNS Alliance

In political circles, there has been significant speculation regarding the expansion of the state cabinet and the oath-taking ceremony, especially with reports of lobbying for ministerial posts. On Saturday, BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis was involved in several meetings at his Sagar bungalow, one of which raised eyebrows former MNS MLA Raju Patil met with Fadnavis. While the purpose of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, it has sparked curiosity due to the ongoing discussions about a possible alliance between the MNS and BJP.

Patil, who lost his seat in the recent assembly elections, has remained a key figure in MNS. The alliance between MNS and BJP is not new; MNS had supported the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections by not fielding any candidates, although they contested the assembly elections separately. Despite their independent contest, MNS secured a notable vote share, and discussions are now resurfacing about potential collaboration, especially with the upcoming local body elections in mind.

Devendra Fadnavis addressed the speculation by confirming that BJP is open to collaborating with MNS in local body elections, citing the shared views between the two parties, particularly in the context of Raj Thackeray's support during the Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis expressed a positive outlook on involving MNS in future government considerations, though no formal offer has been made.

Fadnavis had also invited Raj Thackeray to his swearing-in ceremony on December 5, though Thackeray could not attend. However, Thackeray later extended his congratulations to Fadnavis and expressed his belief that Fadnavis would become the Chief Minister following the assembly elections.

The meeting between Fadnavis and Raju Patil, along with the backdrop of these ongoing discussions, has reignited questions about whether MNS will formally join the BJP-led government. However, some reports suggest that the meeting may have been for personal reasons, as Patil could have also been delivering his son's marriage certificate. The situation remains fluid, with political observers closely watching for further developments.