Devendra Fadnavis not happy with Deputy CM post? Many big BJP leaders absent during celebrations

After 10-12 days of political drama, Eknath Shinde was finally sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday with the support of the BJP. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. There were reports that Devendra Fadnavis was upset over not being made the Chief Minister. But several veteran BJP leaders, including top BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda, called the decision a sacrifice and surrender of Devendra Fadnavis. Even so, Devendra at the BJP's state office in Mumbai.

The BJP-backed government led by Eknath Shinde was sworn in yesterday. Everyone said that BJP's external support to Eknath Shinde's group was a political ploy. But after the order of the party leaders to keep Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, nothing happened. A large section of BJP MLAs seemed unhappy with Fadnavis' decision. Devendra Fadnavis was also not very happy when he took the oath of office. In such a situation, the victory of the BJP was celebrated at the state office in Mumbai today. The absence of new Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar, Girish Mahajan and Prasad Lad was a big shock to all.

While the rally for power was going on at the Mumbai BJP office, the party workers took the cut-out of Devendra Fadnavis in their hands. Former Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed his sentiments during the rally. He said that a leader like Devendra Fadnavis will always be remembered for his sacrifices. Also, some families consider Mumbai as their landlord. However, he targeted Uddhav Thackeray, expressing confidence that the Janata Raj would come in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections and the dynastic rule would come to an end. Apart from this, BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha also made such announcements, 'The assembly is a tableau, Mumbai Municipal Corporation is left'. At this time, the activists appeared in the state office carrying a placard saying 'the ultimate goal of the post is not to ascend the throne'. Everyone appreciated the fact that Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the top post and accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister.