Devendra Fadnavis orders to set up SIT for probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2023 12:43 PM 2023-05-16T12:43:36+5:30 2023-05-16T12:43:58+5:30

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis  ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into ...

Devendra Fadnavis orders to set up SIT for probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple | Devendra Fadnavis orders to set up SIT for probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple

Devendra Fadnavis orders to set up SIT for probe into bid by some people to forcefully enter Trimbakeshwar temple

Next

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis  ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from a different religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik.

Security guards at the Trimbakeshwar temple had thwarted the group's attempt on Saturday night, a temple trust official said. As per the temple management, only Hindus are allowed to enter the temple one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The temple trust had submitted a complaint to the police. Some video clips of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The office of Fadnavis in a statement said an officer of the additional director general (ADG) rank will head the SIT.

SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident, but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple, Fadnavis said in the statement.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Devendra Fadnavis Trimbakeshwar temple