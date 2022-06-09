Devendra Fadnavis recovers from covid, to hold meeting today

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was infected with corona a few days back. He had tweeted about it himself. But now Devendra Fadnavis has recovered from covid and has tested negative. So once again he will be able to attend the meetings. A meeting of BJP leaders will be held at Devendra Fadnavis's Sagar Bungalow. The meeting is expected to discuss Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

While on tour in Latur, Devendra Fadnavis suddenly got a fever. So he canceled the tour and returned to Mumbai. His corona test report was later positive. Fadnavis' visit to Solapur was considered important on the backdrop of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. During the visit, Fadnavis met two independent MLAs and tried to persuade them. However, the cancellation of Fadnavis' tour had raised concerns of the party. But now that his Corona report has come out negative, he is going to attend the meetings once again.

Importantly, Devendra Fadnavis has contracted corona for the second time. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also infected with corona in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Fadnavis was in charge of BJP during Bihar elections.