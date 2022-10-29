Devendra Fadnavis says Maharashtra govt to set up dedicated cyber intel unit

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a dedicated cyber intelligence unit will be set up in Maharashtra to curb cyber and financial crimes.

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at two-day contemplation camp held at Surajkund in Haryana. The session was held under the the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While addressing the session, Fadnavis said, “Cyber intelligence unit will be a dedicated single platform. A world-class unit that will help curtail cyber crime will be constituted.”

Government and private banks, financial institutions, social media institutions, regulatory bodies, cyber police, technicians will all be united on this platform, and a dynamic response system will be built from it. It will make more use of modern technology.

Whether it is national or private banks, social media, cyber police, technicians and experts will all be on this platform. A quick response will be an integral aspect of this unit. All advanced technology will be adopted, the deputy chief minister said.