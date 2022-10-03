Devendra Fadnavis says man who threatened Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrested

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the police arrested a man in connection with the threat to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's life.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the state Home department headed by him has taken cognizance of all the threats against the chief minister.

"We are paying full attention to the security of the chief minister and other aspects. The person who threatened the CM yesterday has been arrested, " Fadnavis said, adding that the CM's security is very important.

According to the PTI report, Fadnavis didn't share details regarding the arrested person, Pune Police had registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against a man who had called up the police control room claiming a "plot" to kill CM Shinde at a hotel in Lonavala in Pune district.