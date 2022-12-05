Devendra Fadnavis says Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway will be gamechanger that can transform Maharashtra

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said after driving on the Nagpur-Shirdo stretch and inspecting thw work along CM Eknath Shinde that the 701km Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway will be a gamechanger that can transform Maharashtra.

PM Modi on next Sunday will inaugurate the 500-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi which has been completed.The projects started when Fadnavis was the chief minister.The full name of the expressway is Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The entire project is estimated to cost ₹55,000 crore.

People gathered at various places in Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim and Buldana in Vidarbha, and Jalna, Aurangabad, and Ahmednagar districts to welcome Shinde and Fadnavis during the trial run.

Additional principal secretary of the finance department Manoj Saunik, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar and other officers accompanied the chief minister and his deputy.