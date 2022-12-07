Devendra Fadnavis to discuss Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue with Amit Shah

Amid on the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said that he had spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the incidents that took place on Tuesday. I myself spoke to the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We ensure Sharad Pawar saheb has no need to go to Karnataka. I will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this Karnataka dispute, and he will look into this matter soon, said Fadnavis.

Maharashtra is known for law and order and I request Maharashtra people don’t take law and order in their hands and maintain peace in borders. It is also the responsibility of Karnataka to maintain law and order in their areas too. I told them that this type of incident was not right and it will not happen again. Stone pelting and destroying public buses are not right for both ends, Fadnavis further added.

Our constitution said that everyone will live in any state any place, but this type of incident will not happen. It is against law and order. The matter is in the supreme court, so it is not right to harm public property, he added.