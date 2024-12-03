Devendra Fadnavis Visits Varsha; Eknath Shinde to Take Oath After Decision, Says Shiv Sena Leader Bharatshet Gogawale

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Varsha bungalow, the residence of caretaker CM Eknath Shinde in Thane, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on December 6. When asked about the meeting between Mahayuti leader, Shiv Sena leader Bharatshet Gogawale said Fanavis met Shinde to inquire about his health.

"Devendra Fadnavis had come to meet him Eknath Shinde to inquire about his ill health," Shiv Sena leader said. On being asked if Eknath Shinde will take oath (during gvot formation), he said, "After a decision is taken, Eknath Shinde will take the oath."

Earlier on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde was rushed to a Jupiter Hospital in Thane district after his health condition showed no sign of improvement. Doctors have advised a full examination of his health. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

On asking why Shinde did not frequently meet with Mahayuti leaders after the elections, Gogawale said he did not meet due to his not keeping well, but he was not upset. "He did not meet before due to ill health, he is not upset..." he added.

Gogawale said that Shinde met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and there may be a meeting tomorrow as well. He had a meeting with the central leadership - Modi ji and Amit Shah, and there might be a meeting tomorrow as well. Decisions will be taken there (by PM Modi & Amit Shah). We are not adamant about any department," he said further

After Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's meeting with Shah, Shinde had left for his village. After staying there for two days, he returned to Mumbai but refused to meet anyone. He also cancelled his scheduled meetings. Now, with just 48 hours left for the swearing-in ceremony.

The new government's swearing-in ceremony will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on December 5. This swearing-in ceremony is going to be grand and divine. Amit Shah and many BJP leaders will participate, along with Pantpradan Narendra Modi himself. Moreover, many leaders and saints from across the country have also been invited. Apart from this, it is reported that thousands of beloved sisters and beloved farmers will also participate in this event.