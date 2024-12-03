Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Eknath Shinde Holds Meeting for Dr BR Ambedkar’s Death Anniversary Event at Chaityabhoomi; Devendra Fadnavis Present

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting on Tuesday, December 3, with state officials to take review of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on December 6, also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The meeting was held in hybrid mode, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik, among others, attended.

Eknath Shinde Holds Meeting for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Event in Dadar

#WATCH | Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde holds a meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on 6th December. The meeting was held in hybrid mode and it was… pic.twitter.com/p5tTHy6qod — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024

Sources told news agency ANI that Eknath Shinde was rushed to a hospital in Thane earlier after his health condition showed no sign of improvement. According to the report, doctors had advised a full examination of CM Shinde's body. Shinde has been suffering from a throat infection and fever since last week.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Health Update: Maharashtra Caretaker CM Discharged From Thane Hospital.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is gearing up for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra CM, which is scheduled for December 5. Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Eknath Shinde on Monday to discuss preparations for the swearing-in ceremony. Mahajan had told reporters that the caretaker Chief Minister was recovering well.