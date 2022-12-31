Devendra Fadnvis taunts Uddhav Thackeray says those who talk about democracy sit in legislative Council for 46 mins

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis taunted Shiv leader Uddhav Thackeray for attending the legislative Council for 46 minutes in the entire session.

Speaking at a press conference after concluding the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said, Those who say that democracy is in danger were present in the House (Legislative Council) for only 46 minutes.

In an apparent attack on Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Fadnavis said that the BJP is not afraid of him or his father and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

We are not afraid of even his father. We formed a government in the state by taking 50 MLAs from his party under his nose. But they couldn't do anything. He had said that Mumbai would burn, but not even a matchstick was burnt, Fadnvis said.