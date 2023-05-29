Dhule: Speeding car hits and kills pedestrian in Shindkheda taluka

A young pedestrian named Prathamesh Ahire was tragically struck by a speeding car while walking along the raw road of Salve village in Shindkheda taluka. The impact was severe, leading to critical injuries for the youth, who sadly lost his life while undergoing treatment. Later in the evening, a case was filed against the car driver who fled the scene at the Shindkheda police station. The incident occurred on a poorly maintained road in the village.

Prathamesh, also known as Pappu Bhimrao Ahire, a 23-year-old resident of Chimthane village in Shindkheda taluka, was walking along the poorly maintained road at approximately 1:30 pm on Sunday. Coincidentally, a car was approaching at a high speed. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with Prathamesh.

The impact of the accident threw him off a distance, causing severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Immediately following the incident, the car driver fled the scene. Prathamesh, in critical condition, was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Despite efforts, he tragically succumbed to his injuries during the course of the treatment.