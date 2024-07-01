“Did a Lot of Work”: Eknath Shinde on Completion of Two Years of Mahayuti Government

Maharashtra's Mahayuti coalition government commemorated its two-year anniversary with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighting substantial accomplishments. Shinde said that in the last two years, the Mahayuti government has done a lot of work, whether it is about roads or metros.

Furthermore, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative initiatives and affirmed Maharashtra's unwavering support in his endeavors.

In a pointed critique aimed at the Congress party, Shinde remarked that despite PM Modi's achievements in the last decade, Congress has not matched that progress even after several decades of governance. On the completion of two years of the Mahayuti government, Eknath Shinde said, “2 years is actually very little but the Mahayuti government did a lot of work. The works that were stopped by Maha Vikas Aghadi, whether they were metro or road projects, have been resumed. We have also reopened the Marathwada grid that was closed by them. People want us to be in power because we are the government of the common people. 2 years have been completed and we have done a lot of work.”

When asked about his expectations from the Modi 3.0 government, Eknath Shinde expressed admiration for the extensive accomplishments of PM Modi over the past decade, the Congress government couldn't do that kind of work even in 50-60 years. In the last 10 years, the extent of development in India has increased, our country's fame has increased across the world and India has become proud all over the world only due to PM Modi.