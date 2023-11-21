"Did I name or make allegations?": Sanjay Raut on Bawankule casino pic

In the latest twist of the ongoing controversy surrounding BJP State Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's alleged visit to a Macau casino, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut took to social media on Tuesday, escalating the war of words. Raut, in a straightforward response, clarified that his initial tweet did not directly accuse Bawankule and accused the BJP of inadvertently confirming their leader's identity.

"Did I name or made allegations against anyone in my tweet ? NO ! All I said in my simple Tweet was that 'some Nero is busy gambling in Macau (China) as Maharashtra burns...' But the BJP threw a hit wicket and went on to announunce that the person in picture is 'their' State President (!) Well, well, well... this is what they call in Hindi - 'Aa Bail, mujhe maar" !!" Sajay Raut wrote on X.

But the BJP threw a hit wicket and went on to announunce that the person in picture is 'their' State… pic.twitter.com/Ni6oaqt2Tf — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 21, 2023

The controversy began with Raut's Monday tweet in Marathi, accusing Bawankule of gambling in Macau and losing a substantial Rs 3.50 crore in a single night. Raut linked this to Maharashtra's challenges, particularly the Maratha reservation issue, criticizing Bawankule's priorities.

In his defence, Bawankule clarified that the controversial photo was taken in a hotel restaurant, not a casino. In an attempt to clarify, Bawankule shared pictures of his family on the trip, emphasizing that the photo was taken in the hotel's restaurant. He stated, "This is the complex of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. That photo was taken by someone when I was sitting in the restaurant with my family after dinner."

यह उस होटल का परिसर है जहां मैं मकाऊ में अपने परिवार के साथ रुका था। होटल में रेस्तराँ और कैसीनो ग्राऊंड फ्लोर पर है! वह फोटो किसी ने तब ली थी जब मैं रात के खाने के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ रेस्तराँ में बैठा था। pic.twitter.com/v3mMRl1t2D — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Nana Patole commented on the photo tweeted by Sanjay Raut, stating “Maharashtra is currently facing a drought situation. In such circumstances, the photo tweeted by Sanjay Raut appears to be that of the BJP state president, and it should be investigated. The state home minister should verify if this is true. There should be an inquiry into this. If necessary, a CBI probe should be conducted."